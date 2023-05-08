Following a Two-Hour Storm Delay, Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Concert in Nashville Proceeds!

Nissan Stadium in Nashville issued a shelter-in-place warning due to a lightning advisory just an hour before Gracie Abrams was to take the stage as the first opening act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert on Sunday, May 7.

“At Nissan Stadium, please proceed to the designated shelter areas as directed by personnel. “Please remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium,” the venue posted on social media at 5:40 p.m. local time in a severe weather alert.

“At present, lightning approaches Nissan Stadium. As directed by stadium officials, please relocate to the covered concourses, staircases, or shelter areas. Please remain in your vehicle, all guests are presently in cars. “If you are currently approaching the entrance to Nissan Stadium, please immediately proceed to any open gate and seek shelter,” Nissan Stadium, an open-air venue, tweeted in a second message.

The stadium then posted, “Good luck, Swifties!” We appreciate your patience during this storm’s duration. More updates to follow. Please continue to sing your favored songs within the concourse. We hear you and we appreciate it!”

Nissan Stadium communicated at 6:57 p.m. CT that a delayed start time for Swift was anticipated.

“Due to lightning in the area, Nissan Stadium will remain under shelter-in-place until the current storm passes,” read a tweet. We expect Taylor Swift to take the stage with a delayed start time. Additional information will be released as soon as possible.”

Sunday night, Billboard sought out a Swift representative for comment.

Swift has typically taken the stage at approximately 7:50 p.m. or just after on The Eras Tour. Her more than three-hour set follows two openers (Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers on this night). Sunday night’s performance is the last of three Eras tour dates in Nashville; she then travels to Philadelphia the following weekend.

Sunday at 7:54 p.m. local time, Taylor Swift checked in with admirers on social media and shared concert photos from this past weekend. She performed both Friday and Saturday nights at the venue.

Even though we have one more show in Nashville tonight, I had to post these photos because… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebebridgers for the first time, and am so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville audiences!!!! I just can’t comprehend it. PS I’m aware there are rumors of rain tonight, but I’m set to play, see you soon!!” She authored the update.

At 9:03 p.m., the venue posted an update on Twitter indicating that the performance may proceed: “We are still Shelter in Place to keep you secure. You will observe production as we prepare for the performance. Please remain within covered areas. We will notify you when you can re-enter the stadium and return to your seats.”

At 9:27 p.m., on-site fans reported that venue personnel were enabling them to access their seats.

Moments later, Nissan Stadium confirmed the production was proceeding: “Stop everything immediately!” Meet me in the torrential downpour! The Shelter in Place order has been rescinded! Fans, please begin making your way to your seats in a safe manner. As soon as production is complete, Taylor Swift will take the stage!”

And at 9:50 p.m., the venue announced, “Get to your seats now.” They wrote, “Night 3 of The Eras Tour is about to begin! Please proceed to your assigned places.”

Swift eventually took the stage at 10:11 p.m., introducing herself with “It’s been a long time coming” to a roar of screams and applause.

“We’ve been waiting hours to play for you,” she told the audience at the beginning of the set. “You have waited for hours. The mutual affection we currently share. The fact that you waited and did this for us makes me feel terrific, Nashville.”