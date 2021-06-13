Flying Six One Piece – Every Member Ranked from Weakest to Strongest

Flying Six (Tobi Roppo) is a unit among Beast Pirates consisting of 6 individuals who possess immaculate strength. Followed by the All-Stars, Tobi Roppo is the strongest unit within Kaido’s crew. We first got introduced to them in One Piece chapter 978. They are so strong that even Kaido acknowledges them. Furthermore, these 6 individuals are prime candidates to take the position of All-Stars.

In the raid to Onigashima, the 6 have now become 5 after X-Drake segregated from the group and joined Luffy’s faction. Nonetheless, they are one of the strongest forces right now in Onigashima. But who is the strongest among them? Let us find out as we rank Flying Six One Piece every member from weakest to strongest.

Flying Six One Piece – Members Ranked from Weakest to Strongest

Page One

This is a no-brainer. Page One has been consistent in one thing during the entire Wano arc which is becoming the punching bag of every opponent he encounters. He’s strong, we pretty much know that. However, in fights against major players like Sanji and Big Mom, he wasn’t able to do much. Even though he possesses Ancient Zone devil fruit, Page One is the weakest of the six.

Ulti

Followed by Page One, Ulti is the weakest one of the six. Even though she has shown some impressive combat prowess, there’s still a lot to be desired. Her headbutts were able to crack the skulls of Nami and Usopp. Furthermore, she drew out Luffy to even use gear four on her.

But in the fight against Big Mom, she got knocked out instantly. Later on, she was defeated by Nami in One Piece chapter 1016. She is certainly stronger than Page One however, in this list, her strength doesn’t amount to other members.

Black Maria

Black Maria is a tall woman who ate Ancient Zone Spider-Spider fruit. As of now, she’s pitted against Robin and Brook. This alone is an indication of how strong she is to combat two strong members of Strawhats.

Furthermore, she earlier defeated Sanji (even though the circumstances were a bit different) but still, she was able to do so. Black Maria is a cunning woman and possesses the ability to take down her opponents through both psychological and physical aspects.

Sasaki

Captain of the armoured division, Sasaki is right now fighting Franky. Like him, he also uses passive means for fighting. Combining it with his Ancient Zone Dragon-Dragon fruit Triceratops Model, he is a force to be reckoned with. It’s difficult to predict how he will fare in a fight against some of the strongest opponents.

However, from the information we have, and him being captain of the Armored division just indicates the amount of trust Kaido puts on him. Even more, he had his crew before Kaido recruited him.

X-Drake

The former member of Flying Six One Piece, X-Drake is a marine spy and captain of SWORD who is injected into Wano to report inside activities. He resolved from the Tobiroppo after Queen found out he was a snitch.

He is one of the 11 Supernovas and doesn’t lag in terms of strength in comparison to the likes of Kid, Law, Hawkins, and even Luffy himself. Being a user of Dragon-Dragon fruit Allosaurus, he is the second strongest individual of Tobiroppo.

Who’s Who

Among the six members of Flying Six One Piece, Who’s Who is the one with the least information available on him. But the most interesting thing which provides him with the first rank in this list is his match-up against Jinbe.

Who’s Who is seen to be competent enough to stand toe to toe with the former Warlord of the Sea. Possessing Saber Tiger Model devil fruit, Who’s Who is arguably the strongest member of Tobi Roppo.

