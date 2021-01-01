Flying Lotus reveals he was functioning on an EP with MF DOOM ahead of the rapper’s demise

Traveling Lotus has exposed that he and MF DOOM were functioning on an EP with each other right before the rapper’s passing.

Information of DOOM’s dying was confirmed very last night (December 31) by his spouse Jasmine, who posted a tribute on the famous rapper and producer’s Instagram account.

She unveiled DOOM (real name Daniel Dumile) handed away on Oct 31, 2020. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Traveling Lotus, who experienced worked with DOOM formerly, was a single of the 1st musicians to take to social media to specific his disbelief and shock.

“God fucking damnit,” he tweeted. “What the fuck!!?!? Are u really serious? My souls is crushed. The excess weight of this instant. I know we are in a pandemic but we have to celebrate DOOM. Just taking part in the new music isn’t fantastic enough.”

A supporter then recommended to FlyLo that enthusiasts experienced been anticipating more collaborations from the two, precisely a for a longer period venture, to which he uncovered that the two experienced really been doing work on these types of a job.

“I loathe to say this but we ended up really working on an EP,” he wrote. “There were being more music that I haven’t even listened to.” He didn’t give any more facts, but it sounds as if they didn’t get to wrap it up prior to his untimely demise.

I dislike to say this but we have been really doing the job on an EP. There were much more music that I haven’t even listened to. https://t.co/i3772B7bDS

Past thirty day period, Flying Lotus dropped ‘Lunch Break’ featuring DOOM, which released as component of the most current update to Grand Theft Vehicle Online. The pair beforehand contributed ‘Masquatch’ to the video game. FlyLo also hosted a tribute occasion focused to DOOM on Twitch past night.

In the meantime, Lupe Fiasco has paid out tribute to MF DOOM with a new freestyle shared to social media final evening.

“Thanx DOOM…I learned so considerably from you about the artwork of rapping,” the ‘Kick Push’ rapper mentioned, sharing the observe on Twitter. “Studied and analyzed you for many years as not too long ago as a several times ago. I wish I could’ve fulfilled you to inform you that…here’s some raps…rest easy…Amin…”

Before right now, Tim Burgess hosted a exclusive tribute listening social gathering for MF DOOM‘s ‘Born Like This’ album.