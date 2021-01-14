Floyd Mayweather’s amazing lifestyle, with homes in LA, Miami and Las Vegas, a £20m car collection and £14m watch

[ad_1]

DON’T call it a comeback!

Floyd Mayweather, 43, will say he’s never been away from boxing, keeping up his impressive training regime even when he’s not got a scheduled fight on.

31

31

And even though it’s not a professional fight, he will be taking his upcoming exhibition bout against Logan Paul on February 20 very seriously – for which Mayweather is said to be getting the majority of the purse.

His paydays over the years have afforded him an amazing lifestyle, sharing video and photos inside his incredible homes, showing off his latest rides, as well as his expensive jewellery.

It’s a life he’s built all himself – being one of only a handful of sportsman in the world ever to earn over $1billion (£760million) in his career – with reports saying it might be as much as £2.4billion.

Here’s where some of that money went…

THREE AMAZING HOMES

Mayweather doesn’t skimp when it comes to property.

That’s why he’s got THREE incredible mansions dotted around the country – in LA, Las Vegas, and Miami.

His most recent purchase is his Nevada compound that cost a whopping £7.8million.

The undefeated boxing champ’s Vegas mansion features 11 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a gym.

There’s also a wine cellar and his own vineyard, as well as two detached underground garages that house his mega car collection – more to come on that later.

His LA abode in Beverly Hills set him back an eye-watering £19million.

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

The six-bed, 10-bathroom property has everything a sports superstar could want, and his love of wine continues with a 225 wine rack he’s showed off before on social media fixed on the kitchen wall.

There’s also a 12-seat cinema room, complete with its very own sweet shop loaded with popcorn, chocolate and liquorice.

While his Miami beachfront five-bedroom house is the perfect holiday home.

Mayweather bought the 5,200-square-foot £5.3million digs in 2015, but is rarely seen there.

It features a sleek design, with an open-plan layout and floor-to-ceiling windows in place of walls.

Outside, there’s a ‘zero-edge’ swimming pool and spa, and the mansion also comes with a private dock as part of its boatload of features.

SO MANY CARS

It’s no secret that Mayweather loves his motors.

But he often only gets them in two colours – white or black. Either way, he has to have two of each stored in LA and Las Vegas.

And it’s reckoned that his car collection is worth around £20million.

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

He has a series of Rolls-Royces worth over a staggering £3million, as well as four Bugatti Veyron supercars that cost £1.7million.

Other notable rides include a Lamborghini Aventador (£275,000), as well as a Ferrari 488 worth around £238,000.

Recent additions to Mayweather’s LA fleet are his Mercedes G63 AMG (£155,000), and he even has his own branded van.

And if it’s not wheels he’s after, wings work too.

Mayweather is believed to own three private jets, including one he calls ‘Air Mayweather.’

He bought a £50million Gulfstream G650 jet as a birthday present for himself in 2018.

Often, he shares snaps online playing high-stakes poker with mates on board.

The plane is, of course, emblazoned with his TMT ‘The Money Team’ logo and his undefeated 50-0 professional boxing record.

AND THE JEWELLERY

When you live the lifestyle Mayweather leads, you’ve got to look the part.

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

31

And the Michigan-born ringmaster loves jewellery, including having a penchant for watches… expensive ones, at that.

It is believed he has up to 41 in his collection – but nothing beats his “One and Only” worth a staggering £14million bought from Japanese jeweller Tadashi Fukushima.

Made by Jacob & Co, it’s actually called ‘The Billionaire Watch’ and was made in 2015.

Live Blog GUNNERS LATEST Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Follow all the latest from the Emirates FIGHT NIGHT Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight location has been CONFIRMED, claims Bob Arum Done Deal SPORTING CHANCE Chelsea outcast Piazon joins Braga EIGHT YEARS after last Blues game VANTASTIC Chelsea’s forgotten man Marco van Ginkel plays first game in 983 DAYS for PSV NAMING RIGHTS AND WRONGS Obscene racehorse names changed after chiefs’ embarrassing U-turn MUZ BE JOKING Andy Murray tests positive for Covid-19 days before flight to Australian Open

It features 239 emerald-cut baguette diamond stones, each weighing up to 3 carats and looks bedazzling.

While, when Mayweather is courtside catching an NBA game he’s often seen draped in pure gold necklaces weighing up to 11kg.

Diamonds are certainly this man’s best friend.