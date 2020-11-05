Floyd Mayweather’s 19 Yr Old Daughter YaYa Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Expectant mother Yaya Mayweather, who’s presently expecting a baby having NBA Youngboy, published an image of herself social websites to observe her growing baby bulge.

The pic comes weeks following her dad supported her pregnancy through a interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“I only want the very best for my kid,” he explained,”If this makes her very happy, then we are pleased — me along with her mom [Melissia Rene Brim] are joyful.”

Floyd continued,”That which I try to not do would maintain her private business because after she is not beneath my roof, and you know everything? It is between her and her .”

He had a couple of words to say regarding her baby dad, who called him a”bitch ass” through a social networking rant.

NBA YOUNGBOY’S RANT AGAINST FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“My thing is that: it’s to do with your own sanity,” Floyd said. “It begins in the house . What I have always taught my kid is that: be respectful once you’re likely to anyone’s house. And everything goes on in your house, do not speak about it on the entire world.” That said,” Floyd added,”Up to NBA…I consider NBA YoungBoy as a kid. I can not get mad with a child like this. It might’ve been one of these days .”