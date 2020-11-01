Floyd Mayweather Confirms His Daughter Yaya Is Expecting A Baby With NBA YoungBoy | Stars

Floyd Mayweather is Allegedly going to add a grandchild for his Loved Ones.

Through a meeting with Hollywood Unlocked, the fighter supported his daughter Iyanna”Yaya” Mayweather is expectant, also NBA YoungBoy is your daddy.

“I only want the very best for my son. Always need the very best,” Mayweather said when asked about his union. “If this makes her happy, then we are happy. Her mom are joyful. However, what I try to not do is get within my private enterprise. Because once she is no longer beneath my roofthen it is between her and her .”

YoungBoy now includes seven kids, two of whom have been born during exactly the exact same week. The infant he is using with Yaya will create eight.

Yaya and YoungBoy were included in an attack incident in his Houston home last May, if among the rapper’s infant moms got in an altercation with all the boxing heiress.

YoungBoy later reconciled with Yaya and telephoned her dad that the”bitch butt” through an Instagram Live rant. Mayweather said of this episode,”It’s to do with your own sanity. It begins in the house ”

View the interview section under.