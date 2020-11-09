Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tyler Hubbard is appearing on the sunny side amid a coronavirus analysis.

A renowned half of the nation duo Florida Georgia Line, Tyler shown to enthusiasts Monday, Nov. 9, he has coronavirus–as he put it”obtained the Rona.” Even the 33-year old daddy of three–that attended a baby boy wife Hayley Hubbard–shared that he’s hospitalized.

“Quarantining on bus,” he wrote in an Instagram informative article. “Miss my loved ones.” Luckily, he is passing the time doing something that he enjoys:”Composing tunes,” the artist mentioned. “Thankful.”

Over two weeks back towards the coronavirus pandemic, his family increased with the birth of their latest baby, termed Atlas Roy Hubbard. But on Sunday, Nov. 8, the celebrity shown to his Instagram followers which his tour bus had been parked in his drive. As he requested lovers at the moment,”Any ideas why I’d have my own tour bus parked at the drive mode?”