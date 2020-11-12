FLIP: Princess Diana Vs. Meghan Markle – Who Said It?

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana have plenty in common, beyond their shared adoration of Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has also followed in Di’s royal footsteps with a passion for humanitarian efforts, choosing to dive headfirst into charities along the lines of ones her late mother-in-law supported. Not to mention, both women have been considered fashion icons of their times.

Since the royals are known for finding their own ground when it comes to Britain’s monarchy, why don’t you find out just how similar they are! Be sure to ch-ch-check out their inspiring words (below) to see who said what!!

