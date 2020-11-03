Flip or Flop’s Christina Anstead Files for Divorce By Ant

Christina Anstead is formally prepared to proceed.

The Flip or Flop celebrity’s representative confirmed to E! News which Christina filed for divorce against the husband Ant Anstead. Based on TMZ, she filed legal documents that week at an Orange County, Calif. court.

The information is less than two weeks after Christina amazed fans by saying she was separating from the next two decades of marriage.

“Ant and I’ve made the tricky choice to divide,” that the HGTV designer composed to her own followers. “We’re thankful for each other and always, our kids can keep our priority. We value your service and request solitude for our loved ones as we browse the long run ”

Since that time, the number has continued to co-parent their own 13-month old boy Hudson while also focusing on themselves as they embark upon a brand new chapter individually.

For instance, he took a part in a five-week”Breakup Recovery” practice created by individual link expert Mark Groves. In addition, he engaged in Lift Up Kingsa program which intends to help men grow up with their own God-given potential.