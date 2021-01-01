Flicks set in 2021: Keanu Reeves film Johnny Mnemonic predicted a pandemic and far more | Movies | Entertainment

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
Ahead of starring in The Matrix, Keanu Reeves performed Johnny Mnemonic in a cyberpunk motion thriller of the exact title set in 2021. Based on William Gibson’s brief story, the title direct has a cybernetic brain implant to retail store info of approximately 80GB. All-around what the typical Apple iphone storage is these days, the movie did at the very least predict cybersecurity struggles in our online age, the use of VR and even deep fakes.
In the critically-panned movie, it’s Johnny Mnemonic’s task to transportation details by way of the hard travel in his mind, having said that, he takes on a client needing place for 320 GB.
As a outcome, it’s a race in opposition to time to produce and download the info just before he dies in just times.
Not only this, but the data in query might home the heal to a disorder called Nerve Attenuation Syndrome which brings about “the black shakes” thanks to overexposure to electromagnetic radiation from modern-day technologies.
It is not coronavirus, but remarkably NAS is introduced as a pandemic impacting the world’s populace in 2021.
Seeking a Friend for the End of the Planet (2012)
This sci-fi rom-com established in March 2021 sees the Earth confronted with just 3 months ahead of overall annihilation by an unstoppable asteroid.
Steve Carell’s Dodge Petersen seeks a mate for the End of the Environment in Keira Knightley’s Penny Lockhart. Fingers crossed we will not be facing this as we come out of the pandemic.
It is All About Enjoy (2003)
Joaquin Phoenix and Claire Danes star in a 2021 established sci-fi romance featuring many clones and an Earth devastated by climate modify. In actuality, global warming proceeds to be an concern as we enter this year, but ideally, we’re still a very long way from legal human cloning.
In the meantime, films established in 2020 incorporated A Peaceful Location, which will get a sequel this calendar year.
In addition Brian De Palma’s Mission to Mars saw the initial manned exploration of the Red World go mistaken.
Nonetheless, NASA has aimed to land humans there by 2033, though an independent report concluded there have been no probabilities of that happening. But perhaps Elon Musk will come across a way?
Other films established previous calendar year provided Pacific Rim, Edge of Tomorrow, Actual Metal, Reign of Fireplace and Terminator Dim Fate.
On top of that, films set in 2019 bundled Blade Runner, Akira and The Island.
Harrison Ford’s 1982 sci-fi saw frequent rain and smog covering the skies – possibly a prediction of the world’s worsening surroundings troubles.
Although Blade Runner also predicted robots identified as replicants, who are indistinguishable from human beings, residing among the us.
We may possibly not be there yet with AI, but robotics carry on to advance, with facial and vocal reconstructions getting greater and much better, creating it more durable to recognise the change involving the genuine offer and the designed.