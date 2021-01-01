Flicks set in 2021: Keanu Reeves film Johnny Mnemonic predicted a pandemic and far more | Movies | Entertainment

Ahead of starring in The Matrix, Keanu Reeves performed Johnny Mnemonic in a cyberpunk motion thriller of the exact title set in 2021. Based on William Gibson’s brief story, the title direct has a cybernetic brain implant to retail store info of approximately 80GB. All-around what the typical Apple iphone storage is these days, the movie did at the very least predict cybersecurity struggles in our online age, the use of VR and even deep fakes.

In the critically-panned movie, it’s Johnny Mnemonic’s task to transportation details by way of the hard travel in his mind, having said that, he takes on a client needing place for 320 GB.

As a outcome, it’s a race in opposition to time to produce and download the info just before he dies in just times.

Not only this, but the data in query might home the heal to a disorder called Nerve Attenuation Syndrome which brings about “the black shakes” thanks to overexposure to electromagnetic radiation from modern-day technologies.

It is not coronavirus, but remarkably NAS is introduced as a pandemic impacting the world’s populace in 2021.

