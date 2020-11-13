Fleet Foxes discuss studio footage from fresh’Sunblind’ audio video

Fleet Foxes have shared some glance to the recording sessions for their fourth studio record’Shore’, from the music video for most recent ‘Sunblind’.

The clip is led at Sean Pecknoldthe brother of Fleet Foxes’ frontman Robin Pecknold, that formerly directed videos ‘May I Believe You’,”Grown Ocean’ and also’The Shrine/An Argument’.

View the movie under:

The brand new footage seems to crosses the 2 decades of recording sessions for’Shore’, involving September 2018 and September 2020 at Vox Recording studios in Los Angeles, Studios St Germain in Paris, along with numerous areas in New York — — The Long Pond, The Diamond Mine and Electric Lady Studios.

Specifically attention is the close relationship involving Pecknold and production scientist Beatriz Artola — since the different members of this group failed to take part in the listing ‘Shore’. Fans may also recognise brief excerpts in the movie manager Kersti Jan Werdal designed to accompany the record.

In an interview with NME, Pecknold explained’Shore’ as”the yin to the yang” of the very last record’Crack Up’, from 2017. He also released the record to be timed with all the Autumn Equinox in September this season.

“If Donald Trump gets re-elected in November there is likely to become a hellish melancholy we are likely to sink . And who cares about songs in there? To link it to this equinox was only like,’Well, regardless of this insanity…the moon and earth still exist’ I wished to tie it into something steady,” Pecknold said.