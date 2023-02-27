How to Turn Off the iPhone 12 Flashlight

This article outlines two solutions for future prevention and three methods for turning off the iPhone 12 flashlight.

The Best Way to Disable the Flashlight on An iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 gives you a number of methods to switch it on and off the flashlight, just like it gives you a number of ways to turn it on.

On the iPhone 12’s Lock Screen, Turn Off the Flashlight

The flashlight button on the iPhone’s lock screen is one of the most frequent ways the iPhone 12 flashlight is unintentionally turned on. Here’s how to extinguish the flashlight in that case:

Tap the screen, lift the iPhone, or depress the Side button. The iPhone lock screen will turn on as a result of each of these actions. While the flashlight is on, the flashlight icon in the bottom left corner will be white. Press the icon repeatedly until you experience force feedback. When you remove your finger from the screen, the flashlight will turn off ( the icon will be gray as well).

From the Control Center, Turn Off the iPhone 12 Flashlight

Using Control Center is another quick and simple way to switch off the flashlight on the iPhone 12. This is how:

Tap the iPhone’s screen, lift it up, or hit the Side button. The iPhone lock screen will turn on as a result of each of these actions. To access the Control Center, swipe down from the upper right corner. To show that the flashlight is on, the flashlight icon will be highlighted in white. To turn off the flashlight, tap the flashlight symbol (the icon will then turn back to dark gray).

Turn Off Tap-To-Wake to Prevent the Flashlight from Accidentally Turning On

When the Flashlight Icon on The Lock Screen Is Accidently Pressed, the iPhone 12 Flashlight May Inadvertently Turn on In a Pocket or Bag. You Disable the Ability to Raise the iPhone or Simply Tap the Lock Screen to Prevent that From Happening.

Choose Settings. Click on Accessibility. Press Touch. The Slider for Tap or Swipe to Wake Should Be Set to Off or Gray. Tapping the Screen Won’t Trigger the Lock Screen when You Do This. to Do That, You Will Need to Click the Side Button, Making It More Difficult for The Flashlight Button to Be Mistakenly Touched.

Switch Off Raise-To-Wake to Prevent the Flashlight from Accidentally Turning On