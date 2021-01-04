Five young adults arrested in Looking through murder investigation

4 boys and a lady have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a 13-calendar year-old boy in Studying.

hames Valley Law enforcement mentioned the 5 young people are aged amongst 13 and 14 and are currently being held on suspicion of conspiracy to dedicate murder.

Officers were referred to as just prior to 4pm on Sunday next reports of a stabbing in Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Environmentally friendly.

Officers investigating the murder of a 13-12 months-aged boy in Bugs Hill fields, Emmer Inexperienced, Looking at yesterday (3/1) have arrested four boys and a girl, aged in between 13 and 14, They are in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to dedicate murder. Extra in this article â¡ï¸ https://t.co/B9zScWQHyn pic.twitter.com/3BPvAhwXvG — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 4, 2021

The boy, who has not been discovered, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of Thames Valley Police’s Key Criminal offense Device, mentioned: “This remains a extremely active investigation and a significant scene-view remains in put.

“We have arrested five youthful persons in relationship with this tragic incident, but I would urge anybody who has any info bordering what happened yesterday to remember to make call with Thames Valley Law enforcement.”

Any individual with facts is requested to connect with police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

PA