First Screening of “The Flash” at CinemaCon 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)

The Warner Bros. Studios superhero blockbuster “The Flash” will premiere at the annual CinemaCon 2023 convention for movie theater owners in April, according to numerous sources cited by Variety.

With this screening, Warner Bros. is showing its unwavering support for the picture, which has been mired in controversy due to issues with star Ezra Miller. On June 16, cinemas across the country will play the first full version of “The Flash.”

On the 24th through the 27th of April, CinemaCon will be held in Sin City. The annual convention is aimed at getting exhibitors excited about the movies they will be showing in theaters the following year, thus major studios usually bring sizzle reels, first-look trailers, and trot out celebrities.

The reception to a finished picture is usually very positive amongst this group of cinema executives and theater managers who are there to network with Hollywood heavy hitters. Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the blockbuster sequel he starred in, played extremely well to the room full of theater owners during Paramount’s presentation last year.

After Warner Bros.’ expected formal presentation at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace on April 25, when the studio has teased its future picture slate, “The Flash” will screen in the late afternoon.

Variety reached out to Warner Bros. for comment, but the company has yet to provide a response.

Being a holdover from the previous DC Films administration, “The Flash” has supposedly received such positive feedback within the company that it has the full backing of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the studio’s current heads. Gunn recently called it “one of the best superhero movies ever made,” and he explained that Miller’s future as the Scarlet Speedster would depend solely on their resolution of continuing emotional issues.

Safran said at the time, “Ezra is absolutely devoted to their recuperation.” Please know that you have our undivided attention as they continue on this path.

Miller’s concerning behavior in recent years has resulted in legal problems and charges of violence and abuse. The actor entered a guilty plea for unauthorized trespassing in a Vermont burglary case in the middle of January. They will have to pay a $500 fine and go on probation for up to a year. Miller was caught on camera choking a fan in a bar in Iceland in 2020 and was aggressive toward authorities in Hawaii in 2019.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns to represent themselves, have discussed the challenges they face with their mental health and has responded to persistent worries about their behavior.

Over the summer, Miller said that he had experienced “a time of severe crisis” and had come to the realization that he was suffering from “complicated mental health concerns,” for which he had subsequently begun continuing treatment. Please accept my sincere apologies to everyone I may have alarmed or upset with my actions in the past. I will do what has to be done to get myself back to a place where I can feel safe, healthy, and productive.

Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton (returning as his own Batman), Kiersey Clemmons, and Michael Shannon also star in “The Flash,” which was directed by Andy Muschietti.