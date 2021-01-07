First picture of woman, 93, killed in Catford care home as murder suspect appears in court

93-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered in her room at a Catford care home has been named for the first time today.

Eileen Dean was rushed to hospital after being found badly injured on her bed at the Fieldside care home in Catford in the early hours of January 4.

The pensioner had suffered injuries to her head and neck and died in hospital.

Fellow care home resident Alexander Rawson, 62, who was Mrs Dean’s neighbour, has been charged with murder and appeared at the Old Bailey this morning for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Paul Jarvis told the court this morning the alarm had been raised with a 999 call at around 12.30am.

“It was very quickly ascertained a lady called Eileen Dean, who was 93-years-old and living in the room next to the defendant, was on her bed covered in blood, having sustained serious injuries to her head”, he said.

"Mrs Dean was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly her life couldn't be saved."

Rawson appeared in court via videolink from HMP Thameside for this morning’s hearing, speaking only to confirm his name.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC remanded him in custody until a plea hearing on March 25.