First Pic! Actor Luke Cook & Kara Wilson Welcome Baby Boy

Less than a year after getting married, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Luke Cook, 33, and stylist Kara Wilson are parents!

On Wednesday, Luke posted a pic of their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “Chaplin Benjamin Cook. Born 11/11/2020. Kara was brave. We all cried. He’s a joy.”

Kara also shared a pic of herself cradling their son. She wrote, “Chaplin Benjamin Cook [red heart emoji] I’ve dreamt about what this moment would feel like for what seems like an eternity. To finally hold you in my arms for the first time. To stare at you. To take you in. To breathe you in. That smell…It’s what only my dreams have been made of. And now here you are.”

“This little person, Our little person. Those little feet. Well…Huge feet. It’s been you in there this whole time. Love. Pure, unconditional, Heart shatteringly overwhelming Love,” Kara continued. “Yesterday you made us a family, You made me a mother and you became our whole world.”

The pair announced they were having a baby in June. Luke wrote, “A little baby boy. And we’re very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited! The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in LA and the world was going into a frenzied lockdown. I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into.”

Luke went on, “But… despite all the crap, all the nonsense, all the mean people, all the people who eat with their mouth open, all the people who stand too close when they talk, all who don’t indicate when they drive… life is good. So damn right we’re bringing a baby into this world! And I will personally see to it and that he’s not mean, and he certainly WILL NOT eat with his mouth open. That is a guarantee.”

While it is unclear when they got hitched, the pair announced their engagement on Christmas Eve last year.