First extreme trailer for pandemic thriller filmed throughout COVID-19

We’re already at a new world in regards to everything in indoor dining into toilet paper provides and pants-free company parties. So, due to Michael Bay and his Platinum Dunes bannerads, we are now able to have a glance at the way the planet will look when things get any easier. The extreme very first trailer for SONGBIRD starring KJ Apa, Sophia Carson, also led by Adam Mason supposes what COVID-23 may look like. That’s correct, I mentioned COVID-23.

Films placed in the not too distant future was quaint areas using hoverboards and JAWS 23 and they are nightmarish dystopias which may be weeks or even months off.

RELATED: No Unusual Move: Matt Damon reunites with Steven Soderbergh to get HBO Max

Songbird is put up 2024 if the COVID-19 virus has mutated into a much deadlier breed of COVID-23 along with the global death toll is greater than 110 million. The whole world is now into its fourth year old lockdown if Nico (Apa) — a freelancer with COVID immunity — discovers love with Sara (Carson), however the pair hasn’t fulfilled as a consequence of the lockdown. (through Digital Spy)

Mixing Apa and Carson for its too-close-to-home thriller are all Bradley Whitford, Paul Walter Hauser, Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare, along with Alexandra Daddario.

Filmed at the summit of their very first COVID-19 wave before that summer season, SONGBIRD is among the very first movies completely created in this new age of health constraints. Utilizing social distancing for a plot device, it can be nothing enjoy the movies and shows we’ve seen pop up lately filmed completely on Zoom. SONGBIRD is a full size feature movie. Can it change how movies are created? Not probably, but in least it’ll be an intriguing artifact of everything 2020 had been such as if you watch it later on.