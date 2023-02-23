First-ever Berlinale Series Prize goes to Disney+ Mafia Drama "The Good Mothers"

The Good Mothers, a gritty mafia drama on Disney+, was named the first-ever recipient of the Berlinale Series Award.

The prize, created in partnership with Deadline, is the first of its type to be presented to television at a major film festival.

It was just announced that the Italian play written by the creator of Baghdad Central had won the Berlin Zoo Palast. The actual story of how three brave women of the legendary Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta mafia collaborated with female prosecutor Alessandra Cerreti to bring down a criminal empire is recounted by Stephen Butchard.

Starring Gaia Girace, Valentina Bellè, Barbara Chichiarelli, Simona Distefano, and Micaela Ramazzotti in The Good Moms, the film was directed by Julian Jarrold and Elisa Amoruso. “House Productions” and “Wildside” are the companies responsible for producing this. As of April 5th, you may watch it on Disney+.

Good Mothers “caught us with its multi-layered characters that have been treated with care and allowed to mature before our own eyes,” stated the Berlinale Series Prize Jury, which included former Yes Studios president Danna Stern, Moonlight star André Holland, and Danish playwright Mette Heeno.

The writers of the show “have been diligent in constructing a genuine and detailed setting, delivered by a brilliant ensemble, with performance that made our hearts skip a beat,” they stated. Although the drama is based on genuine events, “the magnificent cinematography, production design, and settings contributed to the super realistic atmosphere of the show.”

The Cold War thriller Spy/Master on HBO Max, the Chinese drama Why Attempt to Transform Me Now, Stan’s Bad Behaviour, Prime Video India’s Dahaad (Roar), and TV2 Denmark’s Agent were all defeated by The Good Moms.

The Swarm, a big-budget eco-thriller directed by Frank Doelger, has been playing during Berlinale outside of the official competition.