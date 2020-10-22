FINNEAS drops new ‘Can not Wait For Performed’

FINNEAS has returned using a bleakly-titled solitary,’Can Not Wait For Dead’, after having a constant series of tracks published from the songwriter during 2020.

A music video to the song, led by Lady Gaga along with Lana Del Rey collaborator Constellation Jones, is set to premiere on Friday,” 23 October.

“I am happy with this tune to mean anything to anybody who adheres to it to me, it is a song in my connection with the web,” FINNEAS mentioned in a media announcement.

“Particularly in an election season. Particularly through a pandemic. At times, the web makes me laugh, and at times it makes me cry, at times it makes me optimistic. But occasionally, it actually makes me want be lifeless ”

‘Can not Wait For Dead’ follows from the launch of’What They Will Say About Us’, that fell early each month.

The two monitors follow on in the deluxe version of FINNEAS’ debut EP’Blood Harmony’ which came earlier this season.

He recently penned Justin Bieber’s newest trail,’Lonely’, together with Benny Blanco.

Obviously, FINNEAS has been busy working with his sister, Billie Eilish, on her newest music. Both worked together with her most recent clip’My Future’,” in addition to the theme tune to the forthcoming James Bond movie,’No Time To Die’.

Eilish is defined to adhere to both of these releases next month, allowing fans know lately that she will have a brand new single coming from November.