Finest images of the Calendar year 2020: From Brexit to Megxit and a Covid Christmas – pictures of this year’s important gatherings

Yes, coronavirus has ruled 2020, casting its shadow around every corner of the Earth, but the past 12 months have been about much more than just Covid-19.

The 12 months started with a devastating bang, as the eruption of the Philippines’ Taal volcano pressured 1000’s to flee their houses.

(

Brexit Celebration chief Nigel Farage reveals off his socks in the European Parliament

/ Getty Pictures )(

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder on February 22

/ REUTERS )(

Harry and Meghan arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London

/ REUTERS )(

Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to basic safety near Waterloo station for the duration of a BLM march

/ REUTERS )(

Chrissy Teigen was commonly praised for her bravery

/ CHRISSY TEIGEN by using REUTERS )(

Joe Biden, spouse Jill, Vice Presidential elect Kamala Harris and her partner Doug celebrate victory

/ REUTERS )