3 Ways to Find Lost or Stolen Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy Buds are excellent for enjoying music on the go. They fit nicely in your pocket or backpack and provide a wonderful sound. The drawback is that their size makes them readily misplaced!

While it might be annoying to misplace your headphones and not be able to find them again, there are simple methods for finding misplaced headphones and safety measures to ensure that, in the unlikely event that they disappear, you can quickly find them again.

How Do I Find My Lost Galaxy Buds?

Don’t freak out if you lose your Galaxy Buds. They most likely won’t have traveled far and are in the area.

You may find out how to locate them based on whether or not they are linked to your phone. Take immediate action if you discover they’ve vanished, particularly if you’ve been out and about.

How to Find Your Galaxy Buds when They Are Connected to Your Phone

Locating your buds will be much simpler if they are linked to your phone.

All you need is the Galaxy Wearable app, however, the steps will vary a little according to the Galaxy Buds model you own.

Galaxy Buds or Buds+

To find your missing earphones, just follow these instructions if you own a Galaxy Bud or Buds+:

On your phone, launch the Galaxy Wearable app.

Navigate to “Find My Earbuds” and choose it by tapping.

Choose “Start.”

This is referred to as the “Ring” function, and it will beep on your Galaxy buds. To identify your buds, all you have to do is locate the sound! When you grasp them, press “Stop,” and the beeping will cease.

Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, or Buds 2

It’s a little different but still easy to find your buds whether you’re using Buds Live, Pro, or Buds 2. All you have to do is adhere to these guidelines:

On your phone, launch the Galaxy Wearable app.

Navigate to and choose “Find My Earbuds.”

Choose “Navigate” to open Google Maps and find your buds, or choose “Ring” to have the buds beep.

How to Find Your Galaxy Buds when They Are Not Connected to Your Phone

It could be more difficult to find your Galaxy Buds if they’re not linked to your phone. They might not be linked to your phone for a number of reasons, including:

Their battery has run out.

They are out of range now.

Your phone has been manually disconnected from them.

They’re broken.

Don’t panic if your buds are disconnected. You still have a good possibility of finding them. You can still follow a few simple steps to find your friends’ last known location.

Just follow these guidelines to locate your friend’s last known location:

Launch the Galaxy Wearable application.

Navigate to and choose “Find My Earbuds” to view your buds’ last known location.

To find your friends’ instructions, tap “Navigate.”

When you are near your friends, select “Search Nearby.” You will see your buddies on screen if they are around.

Locate Your Lost Galaxy Buds with The Smartthings App

We live in a world where wireless technology is ubiquitous, therefore being able to locate misplaced objects is crucial.

Locating your Galaxy Buds is a crucial aspect of the SmartThings app, which connects to and manages all of your smart devices from one interface.

In addition, because it has the ability to remove data from specific electronic devices, this is a fantastic security tool. You can quickly and simply erase your personal data in case something goes wrong.

SmartThings includes a function called SmartThings Find that can help you locate your misplaced Galaxy buds.

How Does Smartthings Find Work?

A mix of technologies is used by SmartThings Find to locate your misplaced Galaxy Buds.

Your earphones’ position can be tracked by the GPS sensor in the first place, but it can also precisely locate them by using an infrared response.

In case you’re curious, the IR sensor represents infrared radiation. When your buds disappear, they may be located using the same technology that determines whether or not they are in your ears.

Simply follow these instructions to use the SmartThings Find function to locate your Galaxy buds:

On your phone, launch the Galaxy Wearable app.

Navigate to and choose “Find My Earbuds.”

The last known position of the buds will be displayed in the SmartThings window, which will appear automatically.

To acquire instructions to the buds, select “Navigate” or “Ring” to have the buds beep.

Which Galaxy Buds Are Compatible with Smartthings Find?

Remember that not all Galaxy buds are going to work with the SmartThings Find app feature, so if you misplace your buds and can’t find them in the app, that information should be kept in mind.

The Galaxy buds that can currently be found using SmartThings Find are:

Buds+

Buds Exist

Buds Pro

How to Use ‘Notify When Left Behind’ to Track Your Galaxy Earbuds

Making use of the ‘Notify When Left Behind’ feature is an excellent method to prevent yourself from losing your friends.

When you leave your friends at a given location and go away from them, this function will let you know. You’ll receive a notice, for instance, if you place them on your desk at work and then leave to go home.

To turn on ‘Notify When Left Behind,’ just follow these steps:

Launch the SmartThings mobile app.

After selecting “Devices,” “Galaxy Buds,” and “Find Device,” click

To enable, choose “Notify When Left Behind.”

To let your phone know that it’s okay if you’ve left your friends at this location (like at home), you may also add a “Safe Place.”

FAQs

Up to What Distance Are My Galaxy Buds?

There is a restricted range, so if your buds are farther away from your phone than a certain point, they won’t be able to pick up the correct signal and won’t be able to “beep” to assist you in finding them if you wish to use the ring feature to find them.

The range is now about thirty-two feet. Using the Navigate feature to find your lost friends might be a more dependable choice if they are farther away than this.

Why Do My Lost Galaxy Buds Not Beep?

If you try to locate your buds, there may be a number of reasons why they aren’t beeping.

Firstly, it’s possible that they are just out of range. This might indicate that they are somewhere entirely different from you; in that case, try locating them with the Navigate feature.

If you are utilizing the SmartThings Find feature, it is possible that the IR sensors are also obstructed and that they are nearby but are only unable to detect the IR signal.

Attempt to recall their possible location. They could be encircled by items or enclosed in a bag.

Why Can’t I Find My Galaxy Buds in The Last Possible Location?

You could be left scratching your head if you utilized the Navigate tool to locate your friend’s last saw, but when you got there, you discovered they weren’t there.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that their latest known location simply provides the location of their most recent signal transmission. Since they were physically in that region, they may have gone on if you left them in a car or with someone else.

What Is Better for Finding Lost Galaxy Buds: Navigate or Ring?

It all depends on where you believe the buds are. Each has advantages.

“Ring” works well if they are probably close by because you should be able to hear them. However, it is clearly not very helpful if you just got off the bus and found your phone is missing from your pocket.

Navigate works far better when they are farther away. Because buds are little, it’s helpful to have a map that indicates where they are. Ring might be useful for precisely locating your buds if you utilize Navigate to obtain a general idea of where they are.

If I Unplug My Galaxy Buds, Will They Beep?

Regretfully, your buds won’t beep if they’ve disconnected (for instance, if their batteries have run out).

If so, your best bet could be to use the Navigate feature to locate their last known position.