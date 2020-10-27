Films That Challenge Ableism | POPSUGAR Amusement

Ableism, Characterized as discrimination or oppression According to the disability or perceived disability, pervades our Civilization.

Fear of handicap, misconceptions, and stereotypes concerning handicapped individuals are so prevalent that many individuals do not even find them. Popular films and tv shows perpetuate ableism in a way that go undetected by mainstream culture and even movie critics. Not certain what this signifies?

For instructional purposes, I compiled this listing of films that perpetuate ableism and people who struggle it. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the pictures themselves are poor or the folks who made them meant to become ableist. It’s still possible to appreciate films while acknowledging they rely upon ableist premises. As a cinephile myself, I don’t mean to”offset” some of the movies mentioned previously. Rather, I am hoping to begin a dialog. In addition, I need to admit that each the handicapped characters discussed within this piece are whitened and cisgender; Hollywood has a very long way to go concerning depicting intersectional identities.