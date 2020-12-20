Filming wraps on time 2 of ‘This Time With Alan Partridge’

The next time of Steve Coogan’s new BBC demonstrate This Time With Alan Partridge has concluded filming.

The news was shared by Neil Gibbons, who has been crafting for Partridge displays with Coogan, together with his twin brother Rob, for a lot more than a ten years.

“YES!!” Gibbons wrote on Instagram, sharing a image from the established of a clapperboard with the observe: “That’s a wrap.” The slate reveals that filming on the demonstrate finished on Friday (December 18).

See the publish beneath.

Immediately after becoming verified for a next season back in February, Coogan unveiled in September that the demonstrate would return in 2021.

“On what to appear ahead to in the new year, the star spelled out: “We’re attempting to set ourselves a job of having the stuff on-display [with the chat show] and then have a type of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what is going on in [Alan’s] personal lifestyle and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, non-public existence.

“And then, type of, have all those two issues go parallel. We haven’t very realised wherever it goes but we want it to close up in a bizarre and unforeseen spot. Which is all I can say.”

The confirmation arrives immediately after Coogan revealed past month that he’s planning on taking Partridge out on the road for a are living tour in the in close proximity to long run.

In a five-star review of the initially year of This Time with Alan Partridge, NME stated: “Alan Partridge could possibly have left the BBC beneath a cloud of shame, but his return is the entire opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest display of the year.”