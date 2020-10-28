Filmfare Spotlight: Rahul Gangwani in dialog with the electronic superstars

At the past couple of years and particularly in the past couple of months, even OTT platforms are becoming our most powerful companions. We invest a whole lot of our own time consuming the great selection of content accessible. With wonderful shows we additionally get personalities that reach countless celebrities that touch our own lives with their own performances. To celebrate the sunrise of new-age amusement, we’re beginning our new star chat show – Filmfare Spotlight. The show, hosted with our Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani, will include a variety of fascinating interviews of several the most notable and notable titles on the planet of the streaming market. Beginning 28th October, you’ll have a opportunity to get close up and personal with all the largest digital superstars of the nation. The series will include names such as Amith Sadh, Vikrant Massey, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, who’ve made a large markers in 2020. The series will have the first digital celebrities of India – Maanvi Gaagroo, Mithila Palkar and Sumeet Vyas. You will also have to understand a lot more about your favorites such as Ali Fazal, Kubbra Sait along with Arjun Mathur. So stay tuned and prepare for a fun 10 episodic series.

