Filmfare Spotlight: Arjun Mathur talks concerning the Emmys, his times as a AD and more

Arjun Mathur has given a few performances previously which have won him critical acclaim and today he has set India on the map using an Emmy International nomination because of his OTT series, Made in Heaven. Nominated in the Best Actor category, Arjun’s currently grown into one of the most popular actors in the electronic area and we caught up together to learn more about his own life because the series.

In the incident of Filmfare Spotlight, Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani finds out about Arjun’s travel in the days he’d AD on movie collections that surfaced Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan along with his livelihood slipped to great victory now.

He reveals how he discovered the game was very literally”Made in Heaven” and his take on union.

Learn all of this and more concerning this OTT heartthrob on the current episode.