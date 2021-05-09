Meet FILMATIC Projector: The World’s Smallest Outdoor Projector

FILMATIC is a small truly portable, waterproof, drop-resistant outdoor projector. It comes with wireless connectivity that allows you to enjoy movies and video whenever you want to enjoy. Filmatic projector is launched on Kickstarter this week. Within a week, it blasted past its required pledge goal with 37 days remaining. So far, it has been backed by over 150 backers.

The Filmatic projector with all-metal casing weighs just 200 g. it is equipped with DLP display technology and autofocus. The DLP technology makes sure that the projector is delivering a sharp and crisp image with the help of its FHD 1080 pixel resolution.

FILMATIC Projector on Kickstarter

The projector is capable of projecting an image up to 120 inches in size. Filmatic projector is backed by an integrated rechargeable battery. The gadget runs on the Android 8 operating system.

The Filmatic comes with Google Play Store so you will be able to download native apps from it. The projector is equipped with an Amlogic T972 CPU, ARM Mali-G31 GPU, 2 GB RAM, and 16 GB ROM. In order to expand the memory, users can insert a TF card. The device is backed by a built-in 5000 mAh battery that offers up to 2.5-hour of movies or 6 hours of continuous music playtime.

Early bird pledges are now available around the rate of $329. This is a 43% discount on retail price approximately. If the project raises optimum crowdfunding support through the Kickstarter campaign then worldwide shipping is expected to start around August 2021.

FILMATIC Outdoor Projector on Kickstarter

The company claims it is going to be the world’s smallest outdoor projector. The gadget is smaller than an avocado. Other features include a built-in lantern, 200 ANSI-lumen image and Bluetooth speaker. It boasts a retro yet industrial design. The bright lantern offers brightness between 100 to 300 lumens so that you can enjoy the darkness.

The high-density aluminum alloy shell is capable of handling various tough environments. In general, projects use a fan to dissipate heat but this fan makes the device noisy.

Unlike these traditional projectors, the Filmatic projector has incorporated a brand new structural heat dissipation design which utilizes heat dissipation surfaces on both sides of the case. This ensures the ideal working temperature of the projector. It also features a healthy diffuse reflection technology that does not use a direct light source.

The company promoted it as “Outdoor Projector reimagined. Meet the world’s smallest & rugged outdoor projector by FILMATIC. With an all-metal body design, IPX6 water resistance, and Bluetooth speaker outdoor lantern built-in, FILMATIC is the perfect portable projector you need for outdoor activities or daily leisure.”

For more info about this cool gadget, visit the Kickstarter webpage.