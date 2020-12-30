FIFA 21 TOTW 14 expose: Release time and FUT card predictions for Team of the 7 days | Gaming | Leisure

FIFA 21 fans will see a new bunch of Workforce of the Week playing cards get launched nowadays with the upcoming launch of the TOTW 14 squad. At 6pm British isles time the @EASportsFIFA Twitter account will expose the FIFA 21 TOTW 14 squad, with the new FUT cards launched in Final Group packs around then. And forward of the release and reveal of FIFA 21 TOTW 14 predictions have been designed about which players will make the lower.
In a post online Futhead has presented their predictions for which gamers could be included in FIFA 21 TOTW 14, and they are anticipating three Premier League players in the squad.
The EPL players that could attribute in FIFA 21 TOTW 14 – according to Futhead – are Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi.
In terms of gamers from other key European leagues, Futhead also predicted Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco, AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, Lille’s Mike Maignan and Serious Madrid’s Casemiro could attribute in FIFA 21 TOTW 14.
Other gamers that could also make the cut are Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, Inter’s Milan Skriniar and Stade de Reims’ Boulaye Dia.
There are no Bundesliga players in FIFA 21 TOTW 14 as Germany’s top flight is at present on its annual Xmas split.
If you want to discover out the comprehensive FIFA 21 TOTW 14 predictions then look at out these picks beneath…
FIFA 21 TOTW 14 PREDICTIONS BY FUTHEAD
GOALKEEPER
Mike Maignan GK – Lille – 82 -> 84 Rated
DEFENDERS
C. Lenglet CB – Barcelona – 85 -> 86 Rated
M. Skriniar CB – Inter Milan – 85 -> 86 Rated
Armando Izzo CB – Torino – 79 -> 82 Rated
Cancelo RWB – Mancheser City – 83 -> 85 Rated
MIDFIELDERS
Casemiro CM – Actual Madrid – 89 -> 90 Rated
Calhanoglu CAM – AC Milan – 79 -> 82 Rated
Y. Carrasco LM – Ateltico Madrid – 84 -> 86 Rated
Suso RW – Sevilla – 81 -> 84 Rated
FORWARDS
Omar Al-Soma ST – Al Ahli – 81 -> 84 Rated
L. Muriel ST – A. Bergamo – 79 -> 82 Rated
SUBSTITUTES
Cakir GK – Trabzonspor – 77 -> 81 Rated
Martin Caceres RWB – Fiorentina -76 -> 81 Rated
Philipp Max LB – PSV Eindhoven – 79 -> 82 Rated
El-Ghazi LM – Aston Villa – 75 -> 81 Rated
Bukayo Saka RM – Arsenal – 75 -> 81 Rated
Boulaye Dia ST – Stade de Reims – 79 -> 82 Rated
H. Rodallega ST – Denizlispor – 75 -> 81 Rated
RESERVES
Micha Helik CB – Barnsley – 69 -> 79 Rated
T. Kadewere RW – Lyon – 74 -> 80 Rated
Sergi Canos LW – Brentford – 70 -> 78 Rated
Wadji ST – FK Haugesund – 63 -> 73 Rated
Bryan Linssen ST – Feyenoord – 74 -> 80 Rated