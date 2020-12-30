FIFA 21 TOTW 14 expose: Release time and FUT card predictions for Team of the 7 days | Gaming | Leisure

In a post online Futhead has presented their predictions for which gamers could be included in FIFA 21 TOTW 14, and they are anticipating three Premier League players in the squad.

The EPL players that could attribute in FIFA 21 TOTW 14 – according to Futhead – are Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi.

In terms of gamers from other key European leagues, Futhead also predicted Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco, AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, Lille’s Mike Maignan and Serious Madrid’s Casemiro could attribute in FIFA 21 TOTW 14.

Other gamers that could also make the cut are Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, Inter’s Milan Skriniar and Stade de Reims’ Boulaye Dia.

There are no Bundesliga players in FIFA 21 TOTW 14 as Germany’s top flight is at present on its annual Xmas split.

If you want to discover out the comprehensive FIFA 21 TOTW 14 predictions then look at out these picks beneath…