Fenerbahce make ask for to Arsenal more than Mesut Ozil transfer

Fenerbahce are doing work to protected a offer for Mesut Ozil this month and have held talks with Arsenal about terminating his contract early and making it possible for him to go away on a no cost transfer, according to experiences.

The 32-12 months-old, who is the club’s best earner on £350,000-a-7 days, has been frozen out by Mikel Arteta and not highlighted for the club due to the fact March.

His present-day deal expires in the summer months – meaning Arsenal are liable to fork out him another £9million in spite of not playing – and he had been anticipated to see out the remainder of his offer in advance of leaving on a cost-free transfer.

But Ozil now appears to be more and more probably to finish his stay at the Emirates prematurely just after obtaining worthwhile presents from equally MLS side DC United and Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

It is Fenerbahce who show up to be primary the race to indication Ozil, who is a 3rd-era Turkish-German, speaks the language and even married former Miss out on Turkey, Amine Gulse.

According to Sky Germany, talks between Ozil and Fenerbahce have now strike a important phase after the Turkish aspect submitted a ultimate, valuable offer which the Environment Cup winner is inclined to take.

The Istanbul-dependent club are supremely confident that Ozil will be part of them, though are nevertheless working to try out and safe him now fairly than in the summer months.

They have spoken to Arsenal to see if they are ready to permit him depart on a free of charge transfer this winter season and have also asked for that they acquire above a part of his wage until finally the summer months, when his offer with the Gunners would have expired.

Talking about Ozil’s future, Arteta reported on Thursday: ‘If one thing is sorted this thirty day period it is since it’s great for both equally events: because it’s excellent for Mesut and his upcoming and simply because it’s fantastic for the club.

‘If which is the case, we will move forward. If it’s not the case, the participant will proceed in this article.’

