Fena: Pirate Princess premieres this Summer 2021

Amidst the many anime that are adaptations of novels, games, and manga, it’s great to see original anime stories made from scratch. This is what we will see in the new anime titled Fena: Pirate Princess.

The anime is directed by Production IG, which will be aired simultaneously on Toonami and Crunchyroll. Produced by Rui Kuroki, he claims this anime is something that Production IG has never worked on.

Kazuto Nakazawa (Blood+, B: The Beginning) directs and co-wrote the story, while Asako Kuboyama adapts it into the script. Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online, Kimetsu no Yaiba) composed the background music.

The theme of this anime seems to be pirates, but why do pirates look like ninjas and samurai?

Fena: Pirate Princess to Premieres in Summer 2021

Fena: Pirate Princess tells adventure story with pirates

The anime tells the story of Fena Houtman, an orphan girl who lives on the island. There, Fena had no future other than to become a stash of British soldiers.

But later, Fena reveals her past where her family has a group of protectors as well as other secrets. Fena then intends to go on an adventure in search of her identity, as well as to find the secret of Eden.

The anime will be decorated with the appearance of several top voice actors. Among them are Asami Seto as Fena, Ryota Suzuki as Yukimaru, Takahiro Sakurai as Shitan, Aoi Yuki as Karin, Gen Sato as Enju, Ryota Osaka as Kaede, Jun Osuka as Tsubaki, Shintaro Tanaka as Makaba, Manabu Muraji as Salman, and Hiroaki Hirata as Otto.

Fena: Pirate Princess will air from the Summer 2021 anime season streamed on Crunchyroll, and via TV in Toonami’s Adult Swim segment with English dubbing.