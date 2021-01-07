Female dies soon after staying shot amid violent scenes as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

At least 13 persons people today have been arrested all through the riots on Washington DC’s Capitol Hill, wherever dozens of protesters breached protection perimeters.

The girl as not nevertheless been named by officers, but law enforcement previously said she was a civilian.

Washington DC Metropolitan Law enforcement claimed 5 guns, such as handguns and lengthy guns, have also been seized.

Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Law enforcement Chief Robert Contee informed reporters all of the arrests associated individuals who do not stay in the DC region.

He also reported some officers are currently being handled for injuries.

Law enforcement are at this time shifting protesters away from the Capitol following a citywide curfew started at 6pm (11pm Uk time).

President-elect Joe Biden denounces Capitol Hill violence

Mr Biden,reported US democracy was beneath “unprecedented assault,” including: “it is not a protest, it’s an insurrection”.

Donald Trump later on built a recorded assertion, telling the demonstrators to “go home”.

