Felicity Jones says she wishes to go back to this’Star Wars’ franchise

Felicity Jones has suggested that she’d really like to reprise her character since Jyn Erso at an immediate sequel to Rogue One — despite the events of the movie which makes it an improbable assumption.

Jones’ functionality from the 2016 standalone movie attracted acclaim — such as a four-star NME review that called her”terrific” — although the narrative apparently left little space available for Jyn to create in future movies.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, nonetheless, Jones explained:”I only remember saying this reincarnation is completely possible from the Star Wars universe. Therefore, I feel there is unfinished business for Jyn, for certain.”

She added:”I think that it would be interesting to see her becoming older and more educated and combating with the dark forces in the world, where there are numerous it sounds.”

Felicity Jones at’Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’. Charge: Lucasfilm/Walt Disney Studios/Alamy

One Rogue One personality that is researched further is Cassian Andor, as Diego Luna is intended to reprise the character to a forthcoming Disney+ string which will explore the roots of this spy.

Diego formerly stated:”It had been difficult to begin a movie knowing you were going to expire so quickly, but today we could speak about what happened before.

“I am pleased to be a part of the world because I grew up seeing these movies. Possessing an opportunity to learn more about the part in 10 hours as many as as people all get, it is going to be good.”

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy will write and direct a few episodes of this series. A launch date for the show — that will be set five years prior to the events of this movie — has not yet been confirmed.