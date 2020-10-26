She is moving . Felicity Huffman formally served her whole sentence after her participation in the school admissions scandal, according to Us Weekly.

Huffman,” 57, has been sentenced to 2 weeks in prison after she confessed to paying admissions adviser Rick Singer $15,000 to increase her daughter Sophia’s SAT score. ) She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud prices from May 2019. Together with her prison stay, the When They See Usstar was additionally sentenced to a 30,000 nice, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community services.