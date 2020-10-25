Exclusive

Felicity Huffman has put the School admissions scandal firmly in her rearview mirror… and she Has reached the End line Earlier Lori Loughlin even got started.

The’Desperate Housewives’ actress is formally off supervised discharge, along with her legal group says she has completed the rest of the facets of her punishment including her 2-week prison stint at the Bay Area and 250 hours of community services.

So, that is a wrap for Felicity on Operation Varsity Blues.

Felicity’s have a reason to watch today… as we told you, the very first thing on her record would be obtaining her boyfriend back so that she could abandon the U.S.!!!

Obviously, her traveling choices are limited on account of this coronavirus pandemic… but hello — or if we say, hola — there is consistently Mexico! Additionally, there are nations like Canada that will not allow her since she had been convicted of a felony.

With Felicity completing her sentence, all eyes have been on Lori… that the’Full House’ celebrity must concede to the Bureau of Prison’s by Nov. 19, but we are told she is expected to turn himself ahead to start her 2-month sentence behind bars.