Father punched and kicked by kangaroo as he tries to protect little ones

Footage reveals the shocking moment an angry kangaroo kicks and punches an unsuspecting dad to the floor in Australia.

The animal was digging holes in the entrance backyard garden of Mitchell Robinson’s home at South West Rocks in New South Wales on Christmas Working day.

So Mitchell decided to attempt to move the large kangaroo on while guarding his children from it, MailOnline stories.

But instead the huge male marsupial formed up to the dad in advance of hopping to him and furiously attacking him.

In the online video the kangaroo can be viewed hitting the target with his paw and then kicking him to the floor.

‘It was just staring at him and he picked up anything to try out and shoo it absent and as quickly as he did that you could just see that it was likely to go at him,’ relatives mate Tina Grace Rowe instructed 7News.

‘He was significant. He was a massive male kangaroo with a massive upper body.’

But sadly Mitchell was already at a disadvantage since he previously experienced a damaged arm.

The dad did not put up with any significant injuries in the attack.

It comes as locals declare kangaroos are getting a massive issue in the South West Rocks place.

Due to the summer season bushfire disaster extra kangaroos are seemingly travelling additional into the suburbs in look for of greener grass and food items.

Experts have warned it is very best to leave kangaroos on your own, usually they may perhaps trigger serious damage.

‘They have large claws on their entrance fingers that they will use to maintain on with and then their back again legs are all energy for kicking, so they are included with weapons,’ zookeeper Chad Staples, from Featherdale Wildlife Park, said.

