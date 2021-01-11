Father flogs trailer manufactured from made use of COFFIN just after wife refuses to permit him preserve it

A Father is flogging a Diy trailer produced from a employed coffin soon after his wife banned him from parking it exterior their home.

Lee Youthful, 38, experienced planned to use the 7ft casket for household camping journeys just after finding it up at a scrapyard for £500.

He bought the casket in November final calendar year, put in £10 on mudguards and picked up a trailer and lights for cost-free from the garden where he is effective.

But his wife Kerry, 37, an admin assistant, strike the roof when she discovered out and demanded he get rid of the coffin.

Lee stated: “I claimed, ‘I’ve made a trailer’ and she was like ‘brilliant, wonderful we can go camping’.

“Then she questioned if she could see a photograph of it and went spare.

“A happy spouse is an effortless daily life, so I have decided I’ve received to provide it.”

Kerry warned Lee would be “buried in the backyard garden” if he stored the trailer.

He has experienced some fascination from funeral administrators, but no company presents.

Lee, from Wimborne, Dorset, additional: “I am struggling to market it to be straightforward.

“A ton of folks feel it’s a little bit morbid and that I have a little bit of a bizarre perception of humour.”

The 7ft trailer is intended from a coffin that transported a corpse from the US to Britain and was disposed of by funeral directors.

