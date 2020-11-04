Fate of the nation: Bonus, overnight U.S. election episode from D.C.

It’s now officially the day after the U.S. election. As many expected, the race is still too close to call.

“Everybody was really eager to vote. Those who support Donald Trump really support him and those who want to be rid of him, really were eager to vote to be rid of him.”

That was the Star’s Washington Bureau Chief Edward Keenan who was a block away from the White House, speaking to Saba Eitizaz, in the early hours following the U.S. election, as part of the Star’s live coverage, rebroadcasted here.

This Matters will have more to come but as a nation and a world sit doing hypothetical electoral college math, Keenan talks about where this election is at right now. Trump? Biden? Courts? Chaos?

