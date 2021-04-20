Fatboy Slim party for legendary Belfast nightclub Shine anniversary

Fatboy Slim is to celebrate Shine’s 25th anniversary with a huge party night in Belfast later this year.

he iconic dance DJ will be coming to the Telegraph Building on Saturday, October 23, to mark the big birthday of the legendary Belfast night club.

Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, is considered one of the most influential DJ/producers of all time. His back catalogue of hits from the Nineties and Noughties, including Right Here, Right Now, Praise You and Sunset (Bird of Prey), opened the door for electronic music as a mainstream phenomenon.

The October show will be his first Belfast date since Belsonic 2016.

Four years on from that gig, Covid hit the UK and Ireland and Norman Cook took to online streaming during lockdown, inviting fans to join him live from his home.

He released a series of 20 Lockdown mixes every Friday during the summer and also released his personal Back To Mine after-hours groove collection as part of legendary and much-loved mix series. Along with Idris Elba, he live streamed a special At Home With set from his kitchen, with a zoom audience in aid of the charity MIND.

Over the winter months, Norman kept himself busy at his much-loved Big Beach Café in Brighton. But the DJ, who loves playing clubs, stadiums and festivals, can’t wait to get back to Belfast, to get the crowds raving again as they celebrate Shine’s anniversary.

Support acts will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to see Fatboy Slim at the Telegraph Building on October 23 will go on sale on Friday, April 23 at 10am from www.shine.net and www.ticketmaster.ie

Belfast Telegraph