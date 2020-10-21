‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Will End With 11th Film

‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise to End

Based on reports, the”Fast and Furious” franchise may return to an end following the 10F and 11th films. Reportedly, Justin Lin, who headed the third, fourth, fifth, ninth and sixth”Fast and Furious” movies, will guide the last two installments.

Additional spin-offs predicated on”Fast and Furious” personalities are in development and”Fast & Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will last.

