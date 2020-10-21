‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise Reportedly Coming to an End

It Seems like It’s the end of the Street for”Fast and Furious.”

The fan-favorite franchise may end following the 10th and 11th films, reports Variety.

In accordance with the trade magazine, Justin Lin is on deck to lead. He had been behind the camera to the third through first class movies, and”F9.”

In reality,”F9″ is another”Fast and Furious” movie to hit theatres. It was initially slated for 2020 but came back into Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

Even though Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and household could possibly be wrapping up things, there happen to be spin-off films in the works at Universal, very similar to this 2019 movie”Fast & Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The first”The Fast and the Furious” movie surfaced in 2001 starring Vin, the late Paul Walker, along with other regulars such as Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster.