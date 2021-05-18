Fast and Furious 9 First Reactions – Ludicrous, Melodramatic & Biggest So far

The first reactions for the 9th instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise are in, and they aren’t looking as optimistic as expected. Dubbed as the biggest movie of the franchise, Fast and Furious 9 is set to release on May 19th, 2021, in Hong Kong and South Korea. In the USA, the movie will get its first release on June 25th.

Many first reactions were mixed to negative, with mostly mentioning shortcomings of the movie in its crucial sections. Here in this article, we’ve compiled the list of reviews from renowned critics and communicated their opinions. Find them below.

Fast and Furious 9 First Reactions

Writing for Variety, Owen Gleiberman showed concern about movie’s look back to the past on various occasions. His major setback from the film was its constant reminiscence of the past but not looking into the future.

He further elaborated on the hyped space scene in the movie and wrote, “Roman, with his you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me skepticism, and Tej, with his numbers-based quizzicality, are a funny duo, and that’s fine, but as the two head into space, with weightless candy wrappers flying around the car, all to accomplish a mission that doesn’t strike us as either plausible or necessary, the scene inspires the wrong kind of funny — the sound of an audience checking out of the movie because the movie suddenly seems ridiculous.”

From Hollywood Reporter, John Defore gave his verdict and called the movie over the top galore. Over the years, the stunts have evolved from somewhat believable to fantasy scenarios. “At their best, these later, save-the-world Fast flicks allowed viewers to thrill to stunts even as they guffawed at their absurdity. But in F9’sF9’s would-be showstoppers, the thrills are mostly AWOL, or the feats are simply too idiotic to embrace, even guiltily,” John wrote.

Contrary to others, David Ehrlich had a positive take on the movie instead, and he feels the movie has drifted on the right track. He didn’t hold back in addressing the gigantic spectacles that each movie brings along with each instalment. But he also mentioned that this time around, the movie has centred on what made it famous in the first place.

“F9 continues to make the saga feel bigger while bringing it home at the same time. The world of Fast & Furious has never felt more outta control than it does here, but for the first time in a long time, it feels like it’s drifting in the right direction again.” David wrote and showed some optimism for this release.

Score

Rotten Tomatoes approval rating is out, and they’ve given 60% for initial reviews with a score of 5/10. Metacritic has also given its verdict with a 53/100, indicating “Mixed or average reviews”. Even though the reviews aren’t favourable, the long time fans will surely hit the theatres for this upcoming release.

