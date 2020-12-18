Farmer’s son, 19, battered lover, 15, to loss of life with spanner ‘after he threatened to expose sexual relationship’

A TEENAGE killer reported he bludgeoned a schoolboy who threatened to ‘ruin’ his daily life by revealing their sexual relationship simply because he was ‘embarrassed’.

Matthew Mason, 19, denies murdering Alex Rodda, 15, but admits beating him to demise with a spanner in distant woodland in Cheshire on December 12 last 12 months.

The schoolboy was uncovered partially clothed by refuse collectors the subsequent early morning, and Mason was arrested 4 hours just after the grim discovery.

Supplying evidence at Chester Crown Courtroom on Thursday, Mason, who lived with his mother and father on a farm near Knutsford, stated he and Alex commenced messaging every single other in Oct 2019.

The messages between Mason and the brazenly-homosexual Yr 11 schoolboy quickly turned sexual in nature.

Issues began to go erroneous when Mason sent an express image and movie to Alex when he was drunk immediately after an evening in the pub with Young Farmers on Oct 31.

Three days afterwards, Alex messaged Mason’s girlfriend Caitlyn Lancashire to convey to her about the picture.

He then questioned Mason for £50 to end him putting the screenshot on social media, the jury was advised.

The textual content said: “I thought I should really allow you know that the previous 2-3 weeks matt has been making an attempt to message me he arrived to my dwelling in his auto to meet up with me very last week but I told him my dad wouldn’t enable me out so I did not satisfy him.

“I have explained to him it has to prevent but just believed I’d enable you know right before he does a d***head go and I didn’t know he was dating you until I went to go abide by him on lnstagram.”

Mason said he gave Alex the income and ongoing to transfer revenue to him when he asked for it, finally providing him a whole of far more than £2,000.

I was humiliated about what experienced transpired and failed to know how men and women would react Matthew Masondefendant

He stated: “I was ashamed about what had happened and I didn’t know how people today would respond to the scenario.”

The court heard Mason, who admitted he engaged in sexual action with Alex on 3 events in November and December, took income from his discounts and borrowed from his grandmother to shell out him.

He stated on December 12 he agreed to give Alex a elevate to Holmes Chapel but took him to the woods in Ashley right after Alex questioned if they could go someplace to “do stuff”.

Mason, an agricultural engineering pupil at Reaseheath College, stated he was “intimidated” by Alex so took a spanner with him when they still left the car .

He reported: “I instructed him I could not find the money for to give him any additional dollars and that I wouldn’t give him any much more funds in the upcoming.”

He reported he told Alex the condition was earning him suicidal but Alex responded by calling him “f****** stupid” and an “fool”.

Mason explained to the court docket: “He mentioned to me some thing he’d stated once right before, ‘I stated I will wreck your daily life fiscally or socially and I intended it’ and then he pushed me on the floor.”

He claimed the spanner fell on to the flooring and Alex grabbed it and hit him on the head with it in advance of commencing to punch him.

Mason said he ultimately managed to get the spanner from Alex and remembered hitting him with it 2 times.

On the other hand, the prosecution has advised jurors the assault was “brutal and merciless”.

He accepted proof showed he strike the Holmes Chapel Superior School pupil at the very least 15 instances.

He claimed: “When I sooner or later obtained regulate of myself yet again I don’t forget kneeling on the ground with the spanner in my hand and Alex was lying on the flooring, nonetheless respiratory, fairly clearly pretty hurt.”

He added: “I felt sick. I couldn’t consider it, I was in shock.”

He claimed he acquired his cigarettes from the auto and right after 10 or 15 minutes he drove away, going to his friend’s farm to thoroughly clean up and later to fulfill mates in two pubs.

Mason, of Ash Lane, Ollerton, will keep on his proof on Friday.