Fantastic Wolf Lodge ‘active shooter’ danger as visitors at Grapevine, Texas, vacation resort ‘told to continue to be in their rooms’

Police are responding to reports of an lively shooter at a Excellent Wolf Lodge in Texas.

The suspected Xmas Day shooting prompted a lockdown at the resort.

“Our officers are responding to an lively risk call at Good Wolf Lodge,” Grapevine Police claimed in a stocial media statement.

“There are no accidents described, but we are still on scene and seeking the region.”

Police additional that some rooms in the hotel were being on lockdown “as a precaution.”

“We have additional models arriving on scene and continue on to check out the welfare of everyone inside of.”

A textual content from the lodge warning of the emergency incident was shared on social media.

“We have turn into knowledgeable of an unexpected emergency scenario by a visitor that there is a probable energetic shooter in the making,” the text reported.

“If you are in your room please do not go away for any motive.

“If you are out of your area be sure to evacuate to security. Grapevine PD is at present investigating the circumstance.”

