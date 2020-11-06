Entertainment

‘Fantastic Beasts 3′ Release Delayed to 2022

November 6, 2020
1 Min Read
‘Fantastic Beasts 3′ Release Delayed to 2022

Fri,” 06 November 2020 in 12:39 pm

Fantastic Beasts 3 has been pushed backwards.

Warner Bros. is compelling the following Eddie Redmayne-movie sequel at the Harry Potter spinoff collection, that was initially due to be published around November 12, 2021, into the summer of 2022, Variety reported Friday (November 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the most recent pics of all Eddie Redmayne

Warner Bros. made the statement at exactly the identical time as Johnny Depp declared he was departing out of the string amid allegations along with a new legal battle reduction.

“I’ve been requested to step by Warner Bros. in my function as Grindelwald at Fantastic Beasts and now I’ve admired and agreed to this petition,” he affirmed.

The job is recast, and the movie will launch globally in the summer of 2022and also a spokesperson for the studio said.

There is also some unfortunate facts regarding the Harry Potter films.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment