‘Fantastic Beasts 3′ Release Delayed to 2022

Fantastic Beasts 3 has been pushed backwards.

Warner Bros. is compelling the following Eddie Redmayne-movie sequel at the Harry Potter spinoff collection, that was initially due to be published around November 12, 2021, into the summer of 2022, Variety reported Friday (November 6).

Warner Bros. made the statement at exactly the identical time as Johnny Depp declared he was departing out of the string amid allegations along with a new legal battle reduction.

“I’ve been requested to step by Warner Bros. in my function as Grindelwald at Fantastic Beasts and now I’ve admired and agreed to this petition,” he affirmed.

The job is recast, and the movie will launch globally in the summer of 2022and also a spokesperson for the studio said.

There is also some unfortunate facts regarding the Harry Potter films.