Fans Are Completely LOVING Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Newest Flirty IG Posts!

Look who is going at it on social networking!

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are providing fans hope that perhaps the last two weeks of 2020 will not be so awful! The reality TV celebrities have been receiving super flirty Instagram this week, that has us wondering exactly what that means for your future: is balancing eventually around the corner or that which?!

Connected: Sofia Richie Was not Trying To Become A Stepmom Into Scott’s Kids, She Bounced!

The 37-year old Flip It Just Like Disick celebrity kicked off things with a fresh IG pic submitted Wednesday night, shot throughout the fam’s infamous trip to this island to get Kim Kardashian West‘s 40past birthday. Using a sunset photograph (below), the Talentless creator mentioned he is”working in my night movements ”

And if it is finally unsure who he is with at the pic — might be brief Kourt OR Penelope — that the film drew a response from the momma himself ! ) The inside layout aficionado should’ve enjoyed the”night moves” caption since she shared with a giggling cat confront emoji in the remarks!

Connected: Scott Hilariously Points Outside Kourt’s Absurd Use Of’WAP’ Lyrics! Ha!

Things really kicked into overdrive on Kourt’s Wednesday IG article in French Polynesia, since she shared a set of selfies shot with Scott through a enjoyable bike ride round the island (under ):

Awww! Enjoy it!

The lovers did also, and the instantly jumped Kourtney’s selfie as (optimistic) evidence these two star-crossed fans and cordial co-parents are all on the road back to each other’s intimate lives.

“Please conserve 2020 for this connection,” a single IG user requested in the comments beneath Kourt’s article.

Others followed suit, also, and were not bashful about making their ideas known about if these two must accommodate:

“so that you guys come back together?!”

“STOP PLAYING WITH OUR EMOTIONS”

“What we have been waiting for”

“THIS IS WHAT 2020 NEEDED”

“omg get married”

“This household is quite perplexing”

“WORK IT OUT WERE ROOTING FOR YOU TWO”

“Date plz”

“Aww… along with your true love.”

“reunite & do your show”

Wow!

That previous remark definitely brings up some intriguing possibilities, particularly in light of KUWTK wrap despite Scott’s well-documented urge to continue filming… But our favourite is probably”date plz.” Easy, simple, does not waste any moment — not enough to describe”please.” LOLz!!!

Connected: Sofia Richie Already Spotted Out And Around Having a Brand New Person On Her Own Arm

Honestly, though, each and every time both of these have arisen in every other’s IG feeds recently, followers are clamoring for dating information. Are you currently just jump the gun with this? Or is there actually something ?!

With Sofia Richie completely from this picture, it would appear the timing might be correct (ish? ) ) for Lord Disick. And we have not heard anything from Younes Bendjima for a little while, therefore Kourt appears to be… accessible? Maybe??

What do U believe, Perezcious subscribers?! Are these two articles to be especially comfy co-parents forever and ever or would you see them relationship ?? Audio OFF with everything you believe will happen down from the remarks (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]