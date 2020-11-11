Family Of Teen Shot From Atlanta Officer Shows His Haunting Last writings | National

On Tuesday (November 10), the household 17-year old Vincent Truitt explained what they watched on authorities body camera and dashboard camera footage of their teenager’s final minutes after he had been captured and murdered by an Atlanta-area police officer in July.

Gerald A. Griggsan attorney for the household, in addition to the boy’s dad and other relatives watched the movie and said Truitt left a vehicle he was not driving at the conclusion of a pursuit. After conducting three measures, an officer captured at the adolescent in the trunk.

“Once Vincent had been captured, Vincent falls into the floor, you can listen to him talking to this officer. He pointedly asked the officer,’Why would you take me'” Griggs said in a media conference, based on 11 Alive. “The officer in the point ,’Since you’ve got a gun'”

A significant point of controversy in this case is if Truitt”brandished” a gun at all supporting the officers. Griggs claims the videos demonstrate that he did not point a weapon in the officers turn to confront them in any given stage. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, that supplied the first account, asserts Truitt”brandished a handgun.”

“At no stage in that movie do you view him point that rifle or pull gun or do anything using this gun anyhow escape the automobile and run off – in Georgia that you need to get an imminent danger,” Griggs said. “Vincent wasn’t an imminent danger to anyone.”

Authorities said officers were attempting to apprehend a lot of individuals in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen. The driver and the passenger in the automobile were captured by authorities. Truitt, authorities stated,”exited in the driver’s side following the motorist. Mr. Truitt was armed with a handgun (in his own hands ) because he left the automobile. A officer running observed the weapon and reacted by drawing on his weapon that was issued and shooting two shots, striking Mr. Truitt twice.”

The Cobb County Police Department didn’t state the officer gave orders for Truitt to lose the weapon. Though it will state that the section will”not hurry in front of this procedure because it’s correct that all details and facts within this scenario be analyzed.”

Truitt’s death was ruled a homicide from the Cobb County Medical Examiner.