Family Karma Pauses Filming Following a Favorable COVID-19 Exam

Generation on pause.

E! News has discovered that season 2 of Bravo’s Family Karma has stopped filming as somebody who’s part of manufacturing has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Per our origin, manufacturing is going to be paused for fourteen days, that’s the typical security protocol.

An unnamed individual tested positive for the coronavirus amid the series’s usual security protocols. We have been advised that production ceased instantly and contract tracing has been completed.

Household Karma follows the lives of many Indian American households at Miami, Florida. The cast comprises Shaan Patel, Bali Chainani, Anisha Ramakrishna, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani and Amrit Kapai.

This information comes after Bravo started production this summer on a number of the docu-series, such as Southern Charm, the actual Housewives of Orange County as well as the actual Housewives of Atlanta.

In actuality, RHOC’s year 15 will comprise Shannon Beador‘s conflict with coronavirus. Since the Bravo character revealed on Instagram at July 2020, her along with her girls, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, tested positive for COVID-19.