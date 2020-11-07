Families of YNW Melly’s Alleged Victims Sue Him For Wrongful Death

YNW Melly and fellow team member and YNW Bortlen were arrested for killing and shooting of rapper Anthony”YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher”YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr.. Today — and their families are suing Melly for real death.

Based on TMZ, Williams’ and Thomas’ property have filed wrongful death lawsuits seeking compensation from the”millions or thousands of dollars or even more,” according to court records.

Anthony Williams’ property asserts which Melly murdered him money and Melly’s supervisor moved Melly in the scene of this offense.

YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen were detained in February 2019 and charged with 2 counts of murder. Bortlen was charged with two counts of accessory after the truth. Bortlen is now out on bond.

INMATE COOKS IN JAIL

The trial has been scheduled for July 2nd but was postponed because of COVID-19. If found guilty, the young guys might be taking a look at the death punishment. They maintain their innocence.