Famed Knuckleball Pitcher Phil Niekro Lifeless at 81

Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro — popular for his wicked knuckleball that permitted him to pitch as an older male — has died.

The Atlanta Braves built the announcement Sunday, saying Niekro passed absent Saturday in his rest at his dwelling in the ATL suburb of Flowery Branch. They say he’d been battling cancer for a when.

The Braves heaped praise on Phil … “Knucksie was woven into the Braves cloth, to start with in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta. Phil baffled batters on the field and later was generally the first to sign up for in our local community activities.” They increase that he was a longtime existence in their clubhouse and neighborhood for many years to come after lastly retiring from baseball in 1987.

Niekro was one of the scarce knuckleball pitchers who could seemingly wield an uncontrollable and unpredictable pitch … a unusual ability that served him remain on the mound very well into his 40s, which is not all that common in baseball (for pitchers, in any case). And, sure, his stuff was unpleasant.

He experienced a cumulative Period of 3.35 over the training course of his 23-yr profession, with a total of 3,342 strikeouts and a get report of 318. Phil obtained his start off in the massive leagues with the Braves in ’64 and played for them right up until 1983, at which he commenced to bounce around a couple of various teams.

The gentleman performed for the Yankees, the Indians, the Blue Jays … and last but not least, circled again to his initial adore and finished his job in Atlanta. Through his remaining outing on September 27, he gained a substantial standing ovation from the group as he bid them and baseball adieu.

September 27, 1987: #Braves legend Phil Niekro created the ultimate appearance of his 24-calendar year massive league job. The results weren’t what he required, but listen to the ovation from a substantial group at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DTCjz3pLBp — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) December 27, 2020

@grantmcauley

Phil was a five-time gold glove winner and a five-time all-star, as well as the receiver of tons of other accolades … which includes the MLB Era chief at a single point, the Countrywide League strikeout leader and a lot more. PN was inducted into the MLB HOF in 1997 as fifth ballot prospect.

He’s survived by his wife, Nancy, his 3 sons and grandchildren. He was 81.

RIP