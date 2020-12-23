Fallout Right after Kailyn Claims Javi Tried to ‘F— Me In the Wawa Parking Lot’

Neither Javi or his wife had been joyful following Lowry’s promises aired on MTV.

Kailyn Lowry’s claims on “Teenager Mother 2” that her married ex Javi Marroquin continue to wished to hook up with her just arrived back again to bite her in the butt.

Previously this period, Lowry claimed Javi “pulled into the Wawa parking great deal when I was having fuel and he opened the doorway and was like, ‘I wanna f–k you,’ simple and simple.” She also claimed she experienced text messages from him hoping to orchestrate a hookup, all even though married to Lauren Comeau.

Tuesday’s new hour was filmed the day following that episode aired — and it really is very clear neither Javi or his spouse had been content.

“Past night an episode of the exhibit aired exactly where I unveiled some data,” Lowry defined in a voiceover. “He keeps texting me and is upset that I filmed about the situation.”

Though at ex Jo Rivera’s residence to choose shots for a podcast she hosts with his spouse, Vee Torres, Lowry told them equally she predicted to “get shit for it for the reason that I glance messy, I appear bitter, I glance petty.”

“You are stating the fact, it occurred,” claimed Vee.

“Lauren’s probably a nice female, it truly is not her fault, would like that I never ever did that. But it truly is not my f–king obligation,” Lowry then vented. “You should not do issues if you you should not want … I am wonderful, I triggered a shitstorm for no explanation and I want to clean up up with I did.”

She then promised she’d never ever “converse about shit like that ever all over again” on the present.

Afterwards in the episode, she had to fall off son Lincoln — who she shares with Javi — at his household. Nevertheless she stated he was “however upset” with her, the two scarcely acknowledged each and every other during the handoff. Off-digital camera, having said that, Lauren seemingly tried to get Kailyn’s attention. The interaction was plenty of to mail Lowry into a tailspin, as she explained to producers she was accomplished filming for the day.

“I just saw her. I know what’s about to take place appropriate now. He’s pissed at me, I can tell by every little thing,” she said. “I’m truly going to be accomplished for the working day. I am accomplished filming.”

Soon after pulling about so MTV could eliminate their cameras from her motor vehicle, Lowry stated Lauren came out and “explained a little something about chatting to her.”

“This is like not great, what is actually about to happen. This is not good,” she instructed producers. “This is not great. This is not fantastic. This is not fantastic.”

A preview for next week’s time finale reveals Lowry nevertheless grappling with the fallout, telling a producer she “did Lauren filthy,” ahead of reacting to a textual content from Javi’s other 50 % and exclaiming, “I come to feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

“Teenager Mother 2” airs Tuesdays on MTV.

