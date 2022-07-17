FakeSpot Alternatives In 2022: Check Out The Updated List!

The software Fakespot is billed as one that “enables you to simply and instantly examine Amazon and Yelp product evaluations,” which “helps savvy buyers make informed selections.”

For a number of platforms, including online/web-based, SaaS, Chrome OS, Firefox, and Google Chrome, there are four alternatives to Fakespot. The finest free alternative is ReviewMeta.com. TheReviewIndex, Revioly, and GMBToolBox are three excellent alternatives to Fakespot for Google My Business.

Alternatives to Fakespot typically include Price Comparison Services, but they can also include Review Websites. If you want a more focused list of alternatives or are looking for a certain Fakespot feature, you may filter by these.

Best Alternatives to Fakespot

ReviewMeta

ReviewMeta is the first alternative to Fakespot on our list.

ReviewMeta is an Amazon-exclusive analyzer that makes rating reviews simple.

Fakespot and ReviewMeta both have several things in common. The URL of a page can be copied and pasted using it. Instead of assigning a grade to the page, this technology removes reviews that it deems to be unreliable. Then, ReviewMeta substitutes its own rating for Amazon’s overall rating.

Additionally, ReviewMeta lets you modify its algorithm. After the program has finished analyzing a webpage, you can modify the weighting of the categories in the grading mechanics.

In-depth analyses, including graphs, are also provided by this tool to demonstrate the elements influencing the adjusted ratings.

Related: Gab.Com Android App: What Is It, How Does It Works? Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

TheReviewIndex

You can also utilize TheReviewIndex as an alternative to Fakespot.

TheReviewIndex specializes in compiling Steam and Amazon tech reviews. Even better, the technology identifies whether phony reviews affect a product’s rating.

You can also paste the URL on the platform using this tool. On the basis of the terms analyzed from the evaluations, the platform then divides the product into various categories.

Additionally, TheReviewIndex performs a spam analysis and assigns a grade to determine the validity of the reviews.

Nansen

A blockchain analytics software called Nansen adds millions of wallet labels to on-chain data to augment it.

With our real-time dashboards and notifications, crypto investors can use Nansen to find opportunities, do due diligence, and protect their assets.

Home Blockchain Registry

Homeowners have access to a permanent, transferable historical record of their home by claiming a confirmed NFT of it through BHR. Every home record is updated with new information thanks to integrations with businesses throughout the real estate industry.

Related: Google Word Coach: What Is It, How Does It Works, What Are Its Advantages? Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

MetaRate

To create a summary report, MetaRate searches through all of a product’s Amazon reviews.

This enables you to shop on Amazon with greater knowledge.

Company for Transparency

We created a free tool to check whether a company has bogus favorable Google Maps ratings. Either our website or the Chrome Extension are options. We have scanned over 100,000 Google listings in the USA, and by 2022, we will have scanned over one million listings globally.

NFTs using MakeMyNFT Membership

With no code, start your membership-focused utility collection. Create minting sites, holder administrator portals, and smart contracts with little technical knowledge. With MakeMyNFT, you may realize your ideas for your membership or utility NFT collection.

Related: Aka Ms Remoteconnect: What Is It, What Are Its Uses, Is It Legal To Use? Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

The Google My Business Toolbox

A collection of improvements that will help advertisers and owners of small businesses manage their marketing, customer reviews, and business listings on the GMB (Google My Business) platform.

Revioly

Revioly is a Chrome plugin that guards customers against fraudulent reviews and displays the lowest rates.

Comparing FakeSpot and ReviewMeta for Review Analysis

How does ReviewMeta differ from FakeSpot is a question we are frequently asked. While both ReviewMeta and FakeSpot aim to give users the tools to sift through the clutter and deceit of dubious reviews, there are still some distinct characteristics that merit mentioning.

The ReviewMeta platform values openness and personalization in order to provide reviews of a product with insightful details.